"Nifty is continuously tagging the hurdle of down sloping trend line over the last 4-5 sessions. After the downside breakout of said TL on 23rd Dec, the Nifty failed to show any decisive follow-through weakness since then. This could raise some hops for bulls to make a come back. A sustainable move above 18265-18300 levels could pull Nifty towards another hurdle of 18500 levels in a quick period of time. Immediate support is placed at 18080 levels," said Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities.

