Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty gave up early gains to close lower on Monday due to selling in metal, oil and gas and financial stocks as FII outflows dampened the investor sentiment. The BSE Sensex declined 168 points to settle at 60,092.9. The NSE Nifty dipped 0.34% to end at 17,894.8. In the broader market, the BSE midcap gauge dipped 0.34% and smallcap index declined 0.10%.

Day trading guide for stock market today -

"The short term trend of Nifty continues to be range bound and the market has shifted into a squeeze type formation of a triangle. Having declined from the upper end of a triangle at 18050-18100 levels on Monday, one may expect further consolidation or upside bounce from the lows in the coming sessions. A decisive move beyond 18100-18150 levels or 17750 levels could confirm breakout in the market on either side. Immediate resistance is at 17980 levels," said Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities.

"Nifty failed to sustain above 18000 and slipped lower before closing around 17900. A "dark cloud cover"-like pattern has formed on the daily chart, suggesting a near-term weakness. Support on the lower end is visible at 17850/17750. Below 17,750, Nifty may witness a meaningful correction. On the higher end, resistance is visible at 18000–18100," said Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities.

"The volatility in the markets will continue in the near term due to extended selling by foreign portfolio investors (FPI)," said Siddhartha Khemka, head of research (retail) at Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

Stocks to buy today as recommended by analysts -

Rajesh Bhosale, Technical Analyst, Angel One

Buy KNR Construction, stop loss ₹262, target ₹280

Buy WIPRO, stop loss ₹389, target ₹414

Anuj Gupta, Vice President - Research at IIFL Securities

Buy WIPRO, stop loss ₹382, target ₹425

Buy Steel Authority of India (SAIL), stop loss ₹82, target ₹99

Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking

Buy Power Grid, stop loss ₹212, target ₹220-225

Buy Hero Moto, stop loss ₹2,680, target ₹2,850-2,900

The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.