"The short term trend of Nifty continues to be range bound and the market has shifted into a squeeze type formation of a triangle. Having declined from the upper end of a triangle at 18050-18100 levels on Monday, one may expect further consolidation or upside bounce from the lows in the coming sessions. A decisive move beyond 18100-18150 levels or 17750 levels could confirm breakout in the market on either side. Immediate resistance is at 17980 levels," said Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities.

