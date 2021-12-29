Day trading guide for Wednesday: 3 stocks to buy or sell today — 29th December

Speaking on day trading guide for Nifty today; Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities said, "The market continued with strength on the upside and the overall chart pattern signal that the Nifty could breach the next important resistance of 17,350 in the short term. Hence, any decline from the highs on NSE Nifty should be seen as buying opportunity. Immediate support for NSE Nifty is placed at 17,120 levels."

