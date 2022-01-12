Day trading guide for Wednesday: 4 stocks to buy or sell today — 12th January

Speaking on day trading guide for NSE Nifty today; Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities said, "The upside trend with range bound action in the market is likely to continue. Having placed at the crucial overhead resistance of around 18200 levels, there is a possibility of further volatility and range-bound movement for the next 1-2 sessions. Eventually, the market could break above the said resistance in the near term. Immediate support for NSE Nisfty is placed at 17,950 levels."