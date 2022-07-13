Day trading guide for Wednesday: 4 stocks to buy or sell today — 13th July2 min read . Updated: 13 Jul 2022, 06:53 AM IST
- Day trading guide: Nifty has good support placed around 15,900 to 15,950 zone, believe stock market experts
Day trading guide: On account of rise in dollar index and continued selling by FIIs, Indian stocks ended in negative zone on Tuesday session. NSE Nifty lost 157 points and closed at 16,058 levels whereas BSE Sensex dipped 508 points and closed at 53,886 mark. Nifty Bank index ended 337 points lower at 35,1332 levels. Volatility index India VIX ended at 18.55, up by 1 per cent. However, BSE Mid-cap and Small-cap indices fell less than the Nifty 50 index.