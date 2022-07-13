Day trading guide for Wednesday: 4 stocks to buy or sell today — 13th July

"Post hitting the resistance of 16250, the index has retraced some of the recent gains and Nifty is now approaching the 16000 mark. The correction in the global markets, rise in the US Dollar Index and selling by FII’s has been the reasons for the nervousness in equity markets. However, the index has been forming a ‘Higher Top Higher Bottom’ structure on the lower time frame charts and until this structure changes, this should just be read as a pullback move," said Ruchit Jain, Lead Research at 5paisa.com.