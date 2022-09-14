Day trading guide for Wednesday: 4 stocks to buy or sell today — 14 September

"The Nifty surpassed the hurdle of 18000 mark finally to register a Higher High on the daily chart and continue the momentum. The banking index too continued its upside move and almost tested the 41000 mark today. However, after many days the broader markets showed signs of some profit booking and hence, the Midcap and the Small cap stocks relatively underperformed and posted marginal gains. The oscillator still continues to hint at positive momentum, but the readings on the lower time frame chart have reached the overbought zone in both Nifty as well as Bank Nifty," said Ruchit Jain, Lead Research at 5paisa.com.