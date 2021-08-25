Day trading guide for Wednesday: 4 stocks to buy or sell today — 25th August

Speaking on day trading guide for Wednesday; Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities said, "The short term upside trend of Nifty seems to have strengthened, after a display of lack of strength in the last couple of sessions. The upside move with positive market breadth of Tuesday could hint at a possibility of more upside and revisit of recent all time high of 16,701 levels or higher in the next 1-2 sessions, before showing next round of minor downward correction from the highs. Immediate support is placed at 16,550 levels."