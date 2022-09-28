Day trading guide for Wednesday: 4 stocks to buy or sell today — 28 September4 min read . Updated: 28 Sep 2022, 06:01 AM IST
- Day trading guide for Wednesday: Immediate resistance for NSE Nifty is placed around 17,150 to 17,200 levels, say experts
Day trading guide for Wednesday: Following bouts of buying and selling, Indian stock market continued its corrective phase with a gap down close on Tuesday session. Nifty 50 index finished 9 points lower at 17,007, BSE Sensex shed 37 points and closed at 57,107 whereas Nifty Bank index lost 257 points and ended at 38,359 levels. Among sectors oil & gas, telecom and IT were the main gainers while power, metals and banks were the main losers. Small-cap index outperformed rising 0.49 per cent even as the advance decline ratio improved to 1.37:1.