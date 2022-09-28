Day trading guide for Wednesday: 4 stocks to buy or sell today — 28 September

Advising traders to stay cautious from a short term perspective, Ruchit Jain, Lead Research at 5paisa.com said, "The rise in the Dollar Index since last week and a sharp depreciation in INR have been the prime reasons for the sharp fall in Nifty. FII’s have formed more short positions in the index futures segment and they have been selling in the cash segment too. Until we see any reversal in the above data, the equities will continue to witness selling pressure and this decline from the high of 18100 seems to be an impulsive decline which is not completed yet. So the short term trend continues to be negative and hence, we continue with our advice for traders to stay cautious from a short term perspective."