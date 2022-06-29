Day trading guide for Wednesday: 4 stocks to buy or sell today — 29th June

Speaking on day trading in regard to Nifty today, Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities said, "Having sustained above the important area of 15,750 to 15,800 levels, NSE Nifty has a possibility of further upside from here towards the next important resistance of 16,180 levels (opening downside gap of 13th June). On the other side, the level of 15,800 has been a significant value area and has resulted in a formation of long range bear candle during its recent downside breakout (16th June). Hence, further choppy or range bound movement above 15,800 levels (absence of strong upside momentum) could signal chances of false upside breakout and that could possibly bring bears into action. Immediate resistance for NSE Nifty is placed at 15,950 levels."