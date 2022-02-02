Day trading guide for Wednesday: 4 stocks to buy or sell today — 2nd February

Echoing with Nagraj Shetti's views; Ruchit Jain, Lead Research at 5paisa.com said, "Our markets witnessed a fair bit of volatility post the Budget speech but given that it was a big event, such moves were much on expected lines. The follow up move post the initial reaction was very important and we witnessed a V-shaped recovery from the lows which indicates a buying interest amongst market participants at dips. Thus, the trend for the market continues to be positive and until and reversal signs seen, we continue with our optimistic view on the markets."