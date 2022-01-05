Day trading guide for Wednesday: 4 stocks to buy or sell today — 5th January

Speaking on day trading guide for Nifty today; Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities said, "The short term trend of Nifty is sharply up and this upside momentum is likely to continue for the short term. The next upside target for NSE Nifty to be watched at 18,200 levels and this could be achieved in the next one week. Immediate support for Nifty is placed at 17,650 levels."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}