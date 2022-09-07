Day trading guide for Wednesday: 4 stocks to buy or sell today

On Nifty call put data, Shilpa Rout, Derivatives Lead Analyst at Prabhudas Lilladher said, "Market continues to show strength and the Bulls should now eye for the higher targets. Nifty Option chain for the weekly expiry reflects on CE writers aggressively adding over a lakh contracts at many strikes all the way up till 18200CE, max being at 17800CE, with PE writers staying put at 17500PE/17000PE - with more than a lakh contracts as well. PCR OI at 17600 being well nearly 2, is gearing up to set the stage for the upside show coming in soon."