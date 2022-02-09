Day trading guide for Wednesday: 4 stocks to buy or sell today — 9th February

Anuj Gupta said that immediate support for Dow Jones Futures is placed at 35,180 whereas strong support is at 34,900 while immediate hurdle is at 35,550 while strong hurdle for Dow Futures is placed at 35,850. Similarly, he advised day traders to keep an eye on SGX Nifty as it has strong support at 16,800 while its immediate support is placed at 17,100. Similarly, SGX Nifty is facing immediate hurdle at 17,480 while 17,650 is strong hurdle for SGX Nifty. Breakage of any side should be taken as cue for the Indian markets in upcoming sessions.