Day trading guide for Wednesday: 4 stocks to buy today — 8th June

Wobbly global markets, continuous foreign fund outflows and the rupee crashing to a record low against the US dollar further queered the pitch for Dalal Street. In the broader market, the BSE midcap gauge declined 0.77% and the smallcap index shed 0.67%. Meanwhile, the rupee slipped 7 paise to close at an all-time low of 77.73 against the US dollar on Tuesday.