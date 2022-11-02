Day trading guide for Wednesday: 4 stocks to buy today - November 2

"The candle pattern of Tuesday indicates a formation of high wave and this reflects a volatility in the market at the highs. Normally, such high wave formations at the highs/hurdles indicates caution for longs. But, still there is no confirmation of any reversal pattern unfolding at the highs. The next upside levels to be watched around 18500 and immediate support is placed at 18080 levels," said Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities.