Day trading guide for Wednesday: 5 stocks to buy or sell today — 15th June

Speaking on in day trading guide for Nifty today, Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities said, "The market is placed at the crucial support zone of around 15,700 to 15,600 levels. But, the inability of bulls to show any significant upside recovery from the important support indicate chances of one more leg down to 15,600 to 15,500 levels before showing any significant upside bounce from the lows. Immediate resistance for NSE Nifty is placed at 15,850 levels."