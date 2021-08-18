Day trading guide for Wednesday: 5 stocks to buy or sell today — 18th August

Speaking on day trading guide for Wednesday; Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities said, "The short term trend of Nifty continues to be positive. There is a possibility of further upside with range bound action for short term. The next upside levels for Nifty to be watched is 16,800 to 16,900 in the next few sessions. Immediate support for Nifty is placed at 16,540 levels."