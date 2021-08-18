Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >Markets >Stock Markets >Day trading guide for Wednesday: 5 stocks to buy or sell today — 18th August

Day trading guide for Wednesday: 5 stocks to buy or sell today — 18th August

Premium
Day trading guide: The next upside levels for Nifty to be watched is 16,800 to 16,900 in the next few sessions. Immediate support for Nifty is placed at 16,540 levels.
2 min read . 06:48 AM IST Livemint, Edited By Asit Manohar

  • Day trading guide for Wednesday: The short term trend of Nifty continues to be positive. There is a possibility of further upside with range bound action for short term

Day trading guide for Wednesday: After showing an upside breakout of a smaller high low range recently, the NSE Nifty showed follow-through upside move amidst volatility on Tuesday and closed 51 points higher at 16,614 levels. BSE Senesx surged 209 points and closed at 55,792 mark while Bank Nifty shed 227 points and closed at 35,867 levels. In the global markets, Wall Street ended in the negative territory as Dow Jones went off 0.79 per cent while Nasdaq lost 0.93 per cent on Tuesday.

Trade view on Nifty

Speaking on day trading guide for Wednesday; Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities said, "The short term trend of Nifty continues to be positive. There is a possibility of further upside with range bound action for short term. The next upside levels for Nifty to be watched is 16,800 to 16,900 in the next few sessions. Immediate support for Nifty is placed at 16,540 levels."

Day trading stocks to buy today

Asked about day trading strategy for Wednesday, stock market experts — Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking; Sandeep Matta, Founder at TRADEIT Investment Advisors; Mudit Goel, Senior Research Analyst at SMC Global Securities and Rohit Singre, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities — recommended 5 shares to buy today.

Sumeet Bagadia's stocks to buy

1] Wipro: Momentum buy at CMP, target 655 to 660, stop loss 615

2] HDFC: Buy at CMP, target 2800 to 2850, stop loss 2699

Sandeep Matta's day trading stock

3] Bharat Electronics Ltd or BEL: Buy at 176, target 181, stop loss 171

Mudit Goel's stock of the day

4] Info Edge (India)/Naukri: Momentum buy at CMP, target 5572, stop loss 5400

Rohit Singre's shares to buy

5] SRF: Buy at CMP, target 9400, stop loss 8800.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

