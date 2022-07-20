Day trading guide for Wednesday: 5 stocks to buy or sell today — 20th July

Advising stock market investors and traders to avoid taking any short position, Ruchit Jain, Lead Research at 5paisa.com said, "Nifty 50 index continues its short term uptrend as the Nifty continues its ‘Higher Top Higher Bottom’ structure on lower time frame charts. The Banking space took the leadership today and it continued its relative outperformance to end above its 200-day EMA. The momentum setups remain in buy mode on the daily chart, but it has reached the overbought zone on the hourly chart. So in case if we see any negative crossover from the overbought zone on the hourly chart, then we could see in between declines in the index to relieve the overbought set ups. Hence, traders should look for stock specific buying opportunities and trade with a positive bias."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}