Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

Home >Markets >Stock Markets >Day trading guide for Wednesday: 5 stocks to buy or sell today — 4 August

Day trading guide for Wednesday: 5 stocks to buy or sell today — 4 August

Day trading guide for Wednesday: The upside breakout area of 15,960 to 15,900 is expected to offer a strong support for the market from here, as per the concept of change in polarity.
2 min read . 06:24 AM IST Livemint, Edited By Asit Manohar

  • Day trading guide for Wednesday: According to stock market experts, present upside breakout of 16,000 mark is likely to open a new uptrend for the markets

Day trading guide for Wednesday: After showing upside move with range-bound action in the last few sessions, the NSE Nifty witnessed an excellent upside move on Tuesday and closed 245 points higher at 16,130 — sustaining above the psychological 16,000 mark. The BSE Sensex too went up 872 points and closed at 53,823 levels. According to stock market experts, present upside breakout of 16,000 mark is likely to open a new uptrend for the markets. Any consolidation or minor dips from here could be a 'buy on dips' opportunity. The upside breakout area of 15,960 to 15,900 is expected to offer a strong support for the market from here, as per the concept of change in polarity.

Trade view on Nifty

Asked about the day trading guide for Wednesday; Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities said, "The short term trend of Nifty seems to have turned up sharply. The much awaited upside breakout of broader high low range at 15,960 could signal more upside for the Nifty ahead. The next upside levels to be watched around 16,300 to 16,500 in the next 6-8 sessions. Important support is placed at 15,960 to 16,000 levels."

Day trading stocks to buy today

On the basis of these facts and figures, stock market experts — Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking; Mudit Goel, Senior Research Analyst at SMC Global Securities and Sandeep Matta, Founder at TRADEIT Investment Advisors — recommended 5 shares to buy today.

Sumeet Bagadia's shares to buy today

1] Kotak Bank: Buy at 1680, target 1715 to 1750, stop loss 1650

2] Godrej Consumer Products Limited: buy at 1010, target 1040 to 1050, stop loss 995

Mudit Goel's stock of the day

3] Tata Motors: Buy above 300, target 315, stop loss 299

Sandep Matta's stocks to buy today

4] Muthoot Capital Services: Buy above 436, target 450 470, stop loss 415

5] Alembic Pharma: Buy at 785, target 805 to 825, stop loss 750.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

