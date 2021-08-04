Day trading guide for Wednesday: 5 stocks to buy or sell today — 4 August

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Day trading guide for Wednesday: After showing upside move with range-bound action in the last few sessions, the NSE Nifty witnessed an excellent upside move on Tuesday and closed 245 points higher at 16,130 — sustaining above the psychological 16,000 mark. The BSE Sensex too went up 872 points and closed at 53,823 levels. According to stock market experts, present upside breakout of 16,000 mark is likely to open a new uptrend for the markets. Any consolidation or minor dips from here could be a 'buy on dips' opportunity. The upside breakout area of 15,960 to 15,900 is expected to offer a strong support for the market from here, as per the concept of change in polarity.

Asked about the day trading guide for Wednesday; Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities said, "The short term trend of Nifty seems to have turned up sharply. The much awaited upside breakout of broader high low range at 15,960 could signal more upside for the Nifty ahead. The next upside levels to be watched around 16,300 to 16,500 in the next 6-8 sessions. Important support is placed at 15,960 to 16,000 levels."

On the basis of these facts and figures, stock market experts — Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking; Mudit Goel, Senior Research Analyst at SMC Global Securities and Sandeep Matta, Founder at TRADEIT Investment Advisors — recommended 5 shares to buy today.

Sumeet Bagadia's shares to buy today

1] Kotak Bank: Buy at ₹1680, target ₹1715 to 1750, stop loss ₹1650

Mudit Goel's stock of the day

3] Tata Motors: Buy above ₹300, target ₹315, stop loss ₹299

Sandep Matta's stocks to buy today

4] Muthoot Capital Services: Buy above ₹436, target ₹450 ₹470, stop loss ₹415

5] Alembic Pharma: Buy at ₹785, target ₹805 to ₹825, stop loss ₹750.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

