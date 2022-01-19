Day trading guide for Wednesday: 6 stocks to buy or sell today - 19th January

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

On Tuesday, the NSE Nifty 50 index declined over 1% to 18,113 and the BSE Sensex fell 0.9% to 60,754.86 after touching near three-month highs earlier in the session. Nifty 50 index fell the most in a month. Investors' wealth tumbled by more than ₹3.78 lakh crore as equities faced heavy selling pressure following weak global trends. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On Tuesday, the NSE Nifty 50 index declined over 1% to 18,113 and the BSE Sensex fell 0.9% to 60,754.86 after touching near three-month highs earlier in the session. Nifty 50 index fell the most in a month. Investors' wealth tumbled by more than ₹3.78 lakh crore as equities faced heavy selling pressure following weak global trends.

As many 43 Nifty stocks closed with losses while six advanced. Maruti was the top loser in the Sensex pack followed by Tech Mahindra, HCL Tech, Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank and L&T. On the other hand, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Kotak Bank Dr Reddy’s, Titan and Nestle India were leading the gainers pack. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

As many 43 Nifty stocks closed with losses while six advanced. Maruti was the top loser in the Sensex pack followed by Tech Mahindra, HCL Tech, Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank and L&T. On the other hand, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Kotak Bank Dr Reddy’s, Titan and Nestle India were leading the gainers pack. Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 15 Days Free Trial

Though, Nifty and Sensex have made a strong start to 2022, rising more than 10% from the lows hit in December. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, SGX Nifty indicates a choppy start to the Indian stock markets today. Singapore Nifty (SGX Nifty) is the Indian Nifty that is traded in Singapore Stock Exchange and is considered to be the first indication of the Indian markets opening.

Stocks to buy or sell today (19th January) as recommended by analysts -

Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Biocon: Sell Biocon, target ₹340-335, stop loss 360

Anuj Gupta, Vice President, IIFL Securities {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Raymond: Buy Raymond at ₹750, target 800, stop loss 725

IOC: Buy IOC at ₹122, target 130, stop loss 118

Avinash Gorakshkar, Head of Research at Profitmart Securities {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Kotak Mahindra Bank: Buy Kotak Bank at ₹1,942, target 1985, stop loss 1920

Godrej Consumer Products: Buy GODREJCP at ₹929, target 975, stop loss 910

The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}