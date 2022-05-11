Day trading guide for Wednesday: 6 stocks to buy or sell today — 11th May

Speaking on intraday trading strategy for Nifty today, Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities said, "The short-term trend of Nifty continues to be negative. An attempt of upside bounce from the lows seems to have completed in the last two sessions and the market is placed for further weakness. The near term downside target remains at 15,700 levels. On the upper side, 16400-16500 levels could be a strong overhead resistance for NSE Nifty."