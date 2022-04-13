OPEN APP
Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Day trading guide for Wednesday: 6 stocks to buy or sell today — 13th April
Listen to this article

Day trading guide for Wednesday: Indian stock market ended lower for second straight session on Tuesday. NSE Nifty ended 144 points lower at 17,530 while BSE Sensex shed 388 points at 58,576 levels. Bank Nifty index gained 133 points and closed at 37,747 levels. 

As per stock market experts, after sliding below the initial support of 17,600 levels on Monday, Nifty is now placed at the next lower support of around 17,500 to 17,450 levels. Though, Nifty placed at the support, still there is no indication of any convincing bottom reversal pattern at the lows and one may expect further weakness in the short term.

Day trading guide for stock market today

Speaking on intraday trading strategy in regard to Nifty 50 today; Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities said, "The short term trend of Nifty continues to be negative. Though, Nifty is placed at the support of 17,400 levels, there is a possibility of further weakness in the short term. The market could possibly find support around 17,300 levels and is expected to bounce from the lows."

Sharing important levels in regard to Nifty and Bank Nifty today; Avinash Gorakshkar, Head of Research at Profitmart Securities said, "Broader range of Nifty 50 index is placed between 17,350 to 17,780 whereas short range of Nifty lies between 17,400 to 17,700 levels. Similarly, broader range of Nifty Bank index is placed between 37,200 to 38,500 whereas short Nifty Ban k range today is placed between 37,250 to 38,250 levels."

Intraday trading strategy for Wednesday

Asking investors to keep an eye on inflation post-CPI data release; Santosh Meena, Head of Research at Swastika Investmart Ltd said, "It is advised to buy the stocks of commodity producers instead of commodity consumers. However, the prices of commodity producer companies have already rallied a lot therefore there is a low margin of safety. Investors should focus on sectors that are less sensitive to commodity prices like banking and financials, telecom, and IT. They should look for high-quality stocks, which are under temporary pain due to inflation."

Day trading stocks

MINT PREMIUM See All

Sharing intraday trading stocks for today, stock market analysts — Avinash Gorakshkar of Profitmart Securities; Mehul Kothari, AVP — Technical Research at Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers; Rohit Singre, AVP — Research at Bonanza Portfolio and Astha Jain, Senior Research Analyst at Hem Securities — recommended 6 stocks to buy today.

Avinash Gorakshkar's intraday stocks for today

1] Axis Bank: Buy at CMP, target 830, stop loss 782

2] Mahindra & Mahindra Finance: Buy at CMP, target 195, stop loss 173

Mehul Kothari's day trading stocks to buy today

3] GAIL (India): Buy around 166, target 174, stop loss 162

4] HDFC Bank: Buy around 1495, target 1540, stop loss 1465

Rohit Singre's stock of the day

5] Century Enka: Buy at CMP, target 700, stop loss 620

Astha Jain's intraday stock for Wednesday

6] Data Patterns: Buy around 870, target 1050 to 1090, stop loss 730 (Positional Call).

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.
Close
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout