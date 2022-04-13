Day trading guide for Wednesday: 6 stocks to buy or sell today — 13th April

Asking investors to keep an eye on inflation post-CPI data release; Santosh Meena, Head of Research at Swastika Investmart Ltd said, "It is advised to buy the stocks of commodity producers instead of commodity consumers. However, the prices of commodity producer companies have already rallied a lot therefore there is a low margin of safety. Investors should focus on sectors that are less sensitive to commodity prices like banking and financials, telecom, and IT. They should look for high-quality stocks, which are under temporary pain due to inflation."