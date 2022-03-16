Day trading guide for Wednesday: 6 stocks to buy or sell today — 16th March

Expecting volatility in the markets to continue; Ruchit Jain, Lead Research at 5paisa.com said, "Global events such as news flows on Russia-Ukraine geopolitical tensions and the outcome of Fed meeting are likely to drive the near term momentum in the market. However, technically the index has cooled off from the resistances and could enter into a broad consolidation phase before the next phase of the trended move. We expect the volatility to continue and hence, traders should look for opportunities on both sides of the trade. The immediate supports for Nifty is placed around 16,500 to 16,400 while 16,800 to 16,900 will be seen as resistance."