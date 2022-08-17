Day trading guide for Wednesday: 6 stocks to buy or sell today — 17th August

According to stock market experts, a small positive candle was formed with gap up opening on the daily chart. Many opening upside gaps remains unfilled during upward journey of recent past and this signal continuation of upside move in the market. The Nifty is now placed at the edge of significant overhead resistance of down sloping trend line (down trend line connected from the important lower tops) around 17,850 to 17,900 levels. This is positive indication and suggests that the hurdle could be taken out on the upside soon.