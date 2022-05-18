Day trading guide for Wednesday: 6 stocks to buy or sell today — 18th May

"In our sense, the index was trading around the previous low supports and the momentum readings were quite oversold, so the relief rally was much required which was seen today. For a change in trend, market has to confirm with a higher top higher bottom structure which is yet to be seen and till then, one should take this as a pullback move. The immediate resistance will be seen in the range of 16350-16400 where the 38.2% retracement of the recent correction coincides with the hourly 89 EMA. On the flipside, as the market rallied today, the call writers in the options segment went to cover their positions while additions were seen in 16000 puts. Thus, 16000 becomes an immediate support now for the short term," Ruchit Jain of 5paisa.com added.