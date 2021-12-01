Day trading guide for Wednesday: 6 stocks to buy or sell today — 1st December

Unveiling intraday trading strategy for today's session; Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities said, "The near term trend of Nifty continues to be negative. The display of lack of strength during upside bounce could hint at a possibility of further weakness down to 16,700 levels in the next few sessions. The immediate downside target of NSE Nifty could be around 16,500 to 16,300 levels and this is likely to be achieved in the next 1-2 weeks. Immediate resistance for NSE Nifty is placed at 17,300 levels.