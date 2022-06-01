Day trading guide for Wednesday: 6 stocks to buy or sell today — 1st June

Speaking on day trading guide for Nifty today, Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities said, "The near term uptrend status of Nifty remains intact. The present consolidation movement or minor downward correction could continue for the next 1-2 sessions, which is likely to prepare a base for another round of sharp upside move in Nifty for the near term. The next upside levels for NSE Nifty to be watched around 16,900 to 17,000 levels."