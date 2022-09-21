Day trading guide for Wednesday: 6 stocks to buy or sell today — 21th September

"If we look at the short term charts, the recent correction in the Nifty has led to a breakdown from a ‘Rising Wedge’ pattern on the daily chart and the momentum readings have given a negative crossover from the overbought zone. This has already turned the short term trend down and because of the oversold set-ups on the lower time frame chart, we have seen a pullback move in the last couple of trading sessions. Hence, the risk continues to remain high and until we do not surpass 18100 level, we are not out of the woods," said Ruchit Jain, Lead Research at 5paisa.com.