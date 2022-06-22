Day trading guide for Wednesday: 6 stocks to buy or sell today — 22nd June

Speaking on day trading guide for Nifty today, Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities said, "Nifty is currently facing a crucial overhead resistance around 15,700 to 15,800 levels (previous swing lows, as per the concept of change in polarity). Considering the significance of this value area (evident of long bear candle formation during recent downside breakout), there is a possibility of weakness emerging from the hurdle. However, any consolidation or minor weakness in the next few sessions at the resistance could hint possibility of sharp upside breakout of 15,800 levels."