Day trading guide for Wednesday: 6 stocks to buy or sell today — 23rd February

Speaking on intraday trading tips in regard to Nifty today; Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities said, "The near term trend of Nifty continues to be weak. Having tested the crucial supports of 16,800 levels again, one may expect a minor upside bounce in the coming session from current levels or from slightly lower levels. As per the pattern of lower tops, one may expect Nifty to tumble again from the highs of 17,300 to 17,400 levels in the next few sessions."

