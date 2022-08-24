Day trading guide for Wednesday: 6 stocks to buy or sell today — 24th August4 min read . Updated: 24 Aug 2022, 07:24 AM IST
- Day trading guide: Immediate support for NSE Nifty is placed at 17,500 levels, believe stock market experts
Day trading guide for Wednesday: After witnessing heavy sell-off on Friday and Monday, Indian stock market finished on a positive note on Tuesday. Nifty 50 index ended 86 points higher at 17,577 whereas BSE Sensex shot up 257 points and closed at 59,031 mark. Nifty Bank index ended 399 points north at 38,697 levels. Among sectors, metals, consumer durables and auto indices rose the most while IT index led the losers. Mid-cap and small-cap indices outperformed the Nifty 50 index rising 0.78 per cent and 1.03 per cent respectively.