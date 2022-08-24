Day trading guide for Wednesday: 6 stocks to buy or sell today — 24th August

Speaking on Nifty Call Put data, Shilpa Rout, Derivatives Lead Analyst at Prabhudas Lilladher said, "Market snaps the losing streak on the third day and ended up making some solid close for the BULLs. NIFTY Option chain for the monthly expiry suggests 17500PE holding overall maximum exposure of more than 1.5 lakh contracts and 17400PE being the most active strike - with over 50 thousand contracts fresh as well. CE writers active at 18000CE - overall more than 2 lakh contracts, with CE OI unwinding seen at immediate strikes." Shilpa Rout of Prabhudas Lilladher said that PCR OI at 17500 strike is nearly 2 and 17600 is just below 1, which if holds and increases, expiry can happen at the higher side again.