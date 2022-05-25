Day trading guide for Wednesday: 6 stocks to buy or sell today — 25th May

Advising traders to remain cautious, Ruchit Jain, Lead Research, 5paisa.com said, "India VIX was up by 10 per cent on Tuesday, which is a sign of cautiousness and hence, traders should keep a tab on the same. The IT space continued its correction which validates our recent view on extension of the corrective phase in this sector. The Bank Nifty has shown relative strength in last couple of sessions but it has not yet surpassed its crucial hurdle. So in case the Nifty resumes its correction in the near term, then the banking space too will follow the path."