Day trading guide for Wednesday: 6 stocks to buy or sell today — 27th July

"Since the FED outcome on Wednesday evening could have an impact on the global markets, traders would look for cues from the same for next directional move in our markets as well. Hence, traders are advised to look for stock specific opportunities. The immediate support for Nifty is placed in the range of 16,400-16,350. Looking at the structure, one should avoid any shorts now as the momentum readings have cooled-off from the overbought zone and any positive reaction to the FED outcome can lead to a resumption of the positive momentum. However, the intraday volatility could remain high due to uncertainty and hence traders are advised to trade with a proper risk management," said Ruchit Jain, Lead Research at 5paisa.com.

