Day trading guide for Wednesday: Equities rose on Tuesday in a volatile session, led by gains in metal and auto stocks as healthy corporate results and upbeat global cues reignited risk appetite after the recent spell of weakness. The bluechip NSE Nifty 50 index ended closed at 18,268.4, while the benchmark BSE Sensex rose 0.63% to 61,350.

Tata Steel topped the gainers' chart on the Sensex, spurting 3.92 per cent, followed by Titan, Nestle India, Bajaj Finance, Tech Mahindra, Kotak Bank and Reliance Industries. Heavyweight Reliance Industries accounted for around half of the benchmark's gains.

On the other hand, IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank, PowerGrid, HUL, NTPC, Dr Reddy’s and Axis Bank were among the laggards, shedding up to 1.92 per cent. The metals index rose 2.9%, lifted by higher steel prices, while the auto index gained 2%.

SGX Nifty indicates a choppy opening for the Indian stock markets on Wednesday. Singapore Nifty (SGX Nifty) is the Indian Nifty that is traded in the Singapore Stock Exchange and is taken as to be a likely first indication of the Indian markets opening.

Stocks to buy today as recommended by analysts

Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking

BEL: Buy BEL, Stop Loss 200, Target 212-215

Aurobindo Pharma: Buy Auropharma, Stop Loss 680, Target 720-730

Manoj Dalmia, Founder, and Director, Proficient Equities Limited

Nippon Electricals: Buy India Nippon Elect at 432, Target 465, Stop Loss 419

Ravi Singhal, Vice Chairman, GCL Securities Limited

IDFC First Bank: Buy IDFC First Bank 53, Stop Loss 52, Target 57

Ravi Singh, Head of Research & Vice President, ShareIndia

BHEL: Buy BHEL at 71, Target price, 76, Stop Loss 69.50

Tata Chemical: Buy Tata Chemical at 1000, Target price 1150, Stop Loss 950

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

