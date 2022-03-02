OPEN APP
Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Day trading guide for Wednesday: 6 stocks to buy or sell today — 2nd March
Listen to this article

Day trading guide for Wednesday: After showing an excellent comeback on Friday, Indian stock market displayed another attempt of sharp upside bounce from intraday lows on Monday and closed the day in green territory. NSE Nifty shot up 135 points and closed at 16,793 levels whereas BSE Sensex ended 388 points higher at 16,793 levels. However, Bank Nifty shed 225 points and closed at 36,205 levels. According to stock market experts, current market pattern indicates volatility with positive bias and hence 'buy on dips' should be the ideal strategy for intraday traders.

Day trading guide for stock market today

Speaking on day trading guide for Nifty today; Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities said, "The short term trend of Nifty remains positive with range bound action. Any decisive upside breakout at NSE Nifty above 17,000 levels is likely to pull Nifty towards 17,500 levels in a quick period of time. However, an inability of bulls to sustain above 16,800 levels could trigger another round of downward correction to 16,300 levels in the near term."

Day trading stocks

Sharing day trading stocks for today, stock market experts — Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking; Avinash Gorakshkar, Head of Research at Profitmart Securities and Anuj Gupta, Vice President at IIFL Securities — recommended 6 stocks to buy today.

Sumeet Bagadia's day trading stocks to buy today

1] ICICI Bank: Buy at CMP, target 760 to 775, stop loss 720

2] Larsen & Toubro: Momentum buy at CMP, target 1875 to 1900, stop loss 1775

MINT PREMIUM See All

Avinash Gorakshkar's intraday trading stocks

3] Hindalco Industries: Buy at MP, target 600, stop loss 558

4] Tata Steel: Buy at CMP, target 1260, stop loss 1195

Anuj Gupta's day trading stocks for Wednesday

5] Axis Bank: Momentum buy at CMP, target 800, stop loss 699

6] Adani Wilmar: Buy at CMP, target 430, stop loss 340.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout