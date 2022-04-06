Day trading guide for Wednesday: 6 stocks to buy or sell today — 6th April

Unveiling intraday trading strategy in regard to Nifty today; Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities said, "The sharp upside momentum in the market seems to have halted and the Nifty shifted into a minor profit booking mode. Any sharp weakness from current levels could be ruled out, but one may expect range movement around 18,200 to 17,800 levels for the next few sessions. The important resistance of 18200 levels at NSE Nifty could eventually be broken on the upside."