Day trading guide for Wednesday: 6 stocks to buy or sell today — 6th July2 min read . Updated: 06 Jul 2022, 08:14 AM IST
- Day trading guide: Nifty may slide down to 15,600 to 15,500 levels again in the near term, say stock market experts
Day trading guide for Wednesday: Following weakness in early morning deals at the European markets, Indian stocks lost early gains on Tuesday and closed in negative territory. The NSE Nifty 500 index ended 24 points lower at 15,810 levels whereas BSE Sensex shed 100 points and closed at 53,234 mark. Nifty Bank index lost 125 points and closed the day at 33,815 levels.