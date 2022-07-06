Day trading guide for Wednesday: 6 stocks to buy or sell today — 6th July

According to stock market experts, Nifty 50 index gave a breakout from the range with a gap up on Tuesday session, but the momentum fizzled after hitting the 16,000 mark and Nifty corrected to fill the intraday gap at close. They said that a reasonable negative candle was formed on the daily chart with a long upper shadow. Technically, this pattern signals a false upside breakout of the strong resistance as well as the upper range at 15,950 levels (high low range of 15,700 to 15,900 levels).