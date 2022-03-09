The Indian stock market snapped four day losing run to close higher on Tuesday with BSE Sensex closing 581 points higher at 53,424 while NSE Nifty was up 0.95% to 16,013, overcoming bouts of volatility. Equities had opened on a weak note and tumbled further during the day amid firming oil prices and relentless selling by foreign institutional investors (FIIs).

Sun Pharma topped the Sensex gainers' chart, followed by Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), NTPC, Wipro, Tech Mahindra, Dr Reddy's, UltraTech Cement and Infosys.

In the broader market, the BSE midcap index gained 1.46% and the smallcap gauge jumped 1.33%. Nifty Bank index, financial services index , private sector bank index, auto index and pharmaceuticals index were up between 0.8% and 2% whereas the metal index fell 1.48%.

“After a sharp weakness of the last few sessions, the Nifty has rebounded convincingly to show upside bounce for the short term. The near term negative trend of Nifty remains intact and the upper levels of 16250-16400 could offer strong resistance and one may expect sell on rise opportunity ahead," said Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities.

Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director, Choice Broking

L&T Finance Holdings: Buy L&TFH, target ₹65-67, stop loss ₹60

BHEL: Buy BHEL, target ₹52.50-55, stop loss ₹47.50

Avinash Gorakshkar, Head of Research at Profitmart Securities

Cipla: Buy CIPLA, target ₹1,010, stop loss ₹950

Bharat Forge: Buy BHARATFORGE, target ₹645, stop loss ₹600

Anuj Gupta, Vice President at IIFL Securities

ICICI Bank: Buy ICICI Bank, target ₹710, stop loss ₹630

Indian Oil: Buy IOC, target ₹130, stop loss ₹108

The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

