Day trading guide for Wednesday: 6 stocks to buy today — August 10

“After consolidating last week, Nifty finally managed to cross and close above 17,500 levels. This indicates the inherent strength in the domestic market, despite mixed global cues and increasing geopolitical tensions. We expect positive momentum to continue with nifty inching towards 17700 – 17800 zones. Inflation data for US and India would be key data to watch out for during the truncated trading week," said Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal.