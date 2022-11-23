Day trading guide for Wednesday: 6 stocks to buy today - November 23

“The market seems to have halted its short term downward correction and started with decent upside bounce from the lows. Further sustainable upmove from here is expected to pull Nifty towards the recent swing highs of 18,450 levels and that is likely to open doors for new highs around 18,600+ levels. Immediate support is placed at 18,100," said Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities.