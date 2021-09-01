Day trading guide for Wednesday: 7 stocks to buy or sell today — 1st September

Speaking on the day trading guide for Wednesday; Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities said, "The short term trend of Nifty is sharply up and still there is no indication of any tiredness at the higher levels. Having moved up by around 450 points in the last two sessions, there is a higher possibility of consolidation or minor profit booking from the highs in the short term. Hence, one may expect 17,200 to 17,300 to be a crucial overhead resistance band for this week. Immediate support for NSE Nifty is placed at 17,010 levels."

