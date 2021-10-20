Day trading guide for Wednesday: 7 stocks to buy or sell today — 20th October

2 min read.Updated: 20 Oct 2021, 07:07 AM IST Edited By Asit Manohar
Day trading guide: The continuous upside move of the last 7 sessions has been broken and the market has shifted into a profit booking mode
The overall negative chart pattern indicates more weakness in the next 1-2 sessions, believe experts
Day trading guide for Wednesday: After showing lackluster type pattern at the swing highs on Monday, Indian stock market witnessed weakness with high volatility on Tuesday. NSE Nifty ended 58 points lower at 18,418 whereas BSE Sensex shed 49 points and closed at 61,716 levels. Bank Nifty also went down 144 points and closed at 39,540 levels. On a day when the volumes on the NSE were even higher than the previous day, all major sectoral indices ended in the red other than IT.
Unveiling intraday trading strategy for Wednesday; Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities said, "The continuous upside move of the last 7 sessions has been broken and the market has shifted into a profit booking mode. The overall negative chart pattern indicates more weakness in the next 1-2 sessions. The next lower levels at NSE Nifty to be watched are 18,200 to 18,150. Any upside move at NSE Nifty from here could find resistance around 18,470 to 18,500 levels."
Day trading stocks to buy today
Sharing intraday stocks for today, stock market experts — Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking; Mudit Goel, Senior Research Analyst at SMC Global Securities; Ravi Singhal, Vice Chairman at GCL Securities; Dr Ravi Singh, Head of Research & Vice President at Share India and Manoj Dalmia, Director & Founder at Proficient Equities Private Limited — recommended 8 shares to buy today.
Sumeet Bagadia's intraday stocks for today
1] Kotak Mahindra Bank: Buy at CMP, target ₹2100 to ₹2150, stop loss ₹1980
2] Power Grid Corporation of India: Sell at CMP, target ₹190 to ₹188, stop loss ₹205