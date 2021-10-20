Day trading guide for Wednesday: 7 stocks to buy or sell today — 20th October

Unveiling intraday trading strategy for Wednesday; Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities said, "The continuous upside move of the last 7 sessions has been broken and the market has shifted into a profit booking mode. The overall negative chart pattern indicates more weakness in the next 1-2 sessions. The next lower levels at NSE Nifty to be watched are 18,200 to 18,150. Any upside move at NSE Nifty from here could find resistance around 18,470 to 18,500 levels."

