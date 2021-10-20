Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >Markets >Stock Markets >Day trading guide for Wednesday: 7 stocks to buy or sell today — 20th October

Day trading guide for Wednesday: 7 stocks to buy or sell today — 20th October

Day trading guide: The next lower levels at NSE Nifty to be watched are 18,200 to 18,150. Any upside move at NSE Nifty from here could find resistance around 18,470 to 18,500 levels, say experts.
2 min read . 07:07 AM IST Edited By Asit Manohar

  • Day trading guide: The continuous upside move of the last 7 sessions has been broken and the market has shifted into a profit booking mode
  • The overall negative chart pattern indicates more weakness in the next 1-2 sessions, believe experts

Day trading guide for Wednesday: After showing lackluster type pattern at the swing highs on Monday, Indian stock market witnessed weakness with high volatility on Tuesday. NSE Nifty ended 58 points lower at 18,418 whereas BSE Sensex shed 49 points and closed at 61,716 levels. Bank Nifty also went down 144 points and closed at 39,540 levels. On a day when the volumes on the NSE were even higher than the previous day, all major sectoral indices ended in the red other than IT.

Trade view on Nifty

Trade view on Nifty

Unveiling intraday trading strategy for Wednesday; Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities said, "The continuous upside move of the last 7 sessions has been broken and the market has shifted into a profit booking mode. The overall negative chart pattern indicates more weakness in the next 1-2 sessions. The next lower levels at NSE Nifty to be watched are 18,200 to 18,150. Any upside move at NSE Nifty from here could find resistance around 18,470 to 18,500 levels."

Day trading stocks to buy today

Sharing intraday stocks for today, stock market experts — Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking; Mudit Goel, Senior Research Analyst at SMC Global Securities; Ravi Singhal, Vice Chairman at GCL Securities; Dr Ravi Singh, Head of Research & Vice President at Share India and Manoj Dalmia, Director & Founder at Proficient Equities Private Limited — recommended 8 shares to buy today.

Sumeet Bagadia's intraday stocks for today

1] Kotak Mahindra Bank: Buy at CMP, target 2100 to 2150, stop loss 1980

2] Power Grid Corporation of India: Sell at CMP, target 190 to 188, stop loss 205

Mudit Goel's stock of the day

3] Britannia Industries: Sell at CMP, target 3730, stop loss 3830

Ravi Singh's stock to buy today

4] Infosys: Buy at 1820, target 1860, stop loss 1800

Ravi Singhal's day trading stocks

5] Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company: Buy above 634, target 666 to 699, stop loss 609

6] Nippon Life India Asset Management: Buy at CMP, target 499 to 533, stop loss 437

Manoj Dalmia's stock pick of the day

7] Somany Home Innovation: Buy at 465, target 485, stop loss 457.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

