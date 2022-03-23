Day trading guide for Wednesday: 7 stocks to buy or sell today — 23rd March

On important levels in regard to Nifty and Bank Nifty index; Rajesh Bhosale, Technical Analyst at Angel One Limited said, "Immediate support for Nifty is placed at 17,150 whereas next support for the 50-stock index is placed at 17,000 levels. Similarly, its immediate hurdle is at 17,350 while next hurdle is placed at 17,500. Likewise, immediate support for Bank Nifty index is at 35,975 while next support for the index is placed at 35,750. The Nifty Bank index is facing immediate hurdle at 36,600 levels whereas its next resistance is placed at 36,800 levels."

